United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President David Malpass, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and Cook Islands’ Prime Minister Mark Brown, along with other leaders attending the G7 Summit walk out from the Peace Memorial Museum to a wreath-laying ceremony in the Peace Memorial Park on May 21, 2023, in Hiroshima, Japan. (Reuters)
It’s time to reform Security Council and Bretton Woods: UN chief Guterres

Reuters, Hiroshima, Japan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that it was time to reform both the Security Council and Bretton Woods to align with the “realities of today’s world.”

Speaking at a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan, where the Group of Seven summit meeting had been held, Guterres said both institutions reflected the power relations of 1945 and needed to be updated.

“The global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair,” he said. “In the face of the economic shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has failed to fulfil its core function as a global safety net.”

