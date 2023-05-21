It’s time to reform Security Council and Bretton Woods: UN chief Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that it was time to reform both the Security Council and Bretton Woods to align with the “realities of today’s world.”
Speaking at a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan, where the Group of Seven summit meeting had been held, Guterres said both institutions reflected the power relations of 1945 and needed to be updated.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair,” he said. “In the face of the economic shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has failed to fulfil its core function as a global safety net.”
Read more: UN Security Council ‘failed to do everything to end Ukraine war’: Guterres
-
Russia defends presidency of UN Security CouncilRussia defended itself Monday against a barrage of criticism over its presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April, insisting it will ... World News
-
Russian UN Security Council presidency is ‘symbolic blow’: KyivA top Ukrainian official on Saturday criticized the ‘symbolic blow’ of Russia assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security ... World News
-
In war, women first to suffer, last to be heard: UN Security CouncilWomen are the primary victims of wars and conflict, yet they remain severely underrepresented at diplomatic negotiations, officials told the United ... World News
-
UN Security Council ‘silence’ on N.Korea missiles ‘dangerous’: USThe United States on Monday denounced a “dangerous” lack of action by the UN Security Council on North Korea’s missile launches, accusing -- but not ... World News
-
UN Security Council ‘failed to do everything to end Ukraine war’: GuterresThe United Nations Security Council failed to take enough action to “prevent and end” Russia’s war on Ukraine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ... World News