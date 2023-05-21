Mount Etna eruption halts flights to Sicily’s Catania airport

Flights serving the eastern Sicilian city of Catania were halted on Sunday after an eruption from nearby Mount Etna spewed volcanic ash onto its runways, airport authorities said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The 3,330 meter (10,925 ft) high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, firing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island. The last major eruption was in 1992.

Flights to and from Catania, a popular tourist destination, would be suspended until normal safety conditions could be guaranteed, the airport said on Twitter.

Cars in the city were covered in a layer of dark gritty dust, images in the Italian media showed.

Read more:

Wildfires and floods across western Canada force evacuations

Blistering heat wave continues to grip Asia in warning for the world

Mexico City airport restarts operations after volcanic ash forces shutdown