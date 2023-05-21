Theme
US President Joe Biden (L) walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023. (AFP)

Russia Ukraine conflict

US President Biden announces new arms, ammunition package for Ukraine

Reuters
President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid of up to $375 million to Ukraine on Sunday and told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine’s defense for the war with Russia.

Biden, meeting with the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leaders in Japan, said the military aid package included ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles and training.

