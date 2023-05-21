US President Biden announces new arms, ammunition package for Ukraine
President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid of up to $375 million to Ukraine on Sunday and told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine’s defense for the war with Russia.
Biden, meeting with the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leaders in Japan, said the military aid package included ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles and training.
