Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference in Helsinki, Finland May 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Zelenskyy plays down not meeting Brazil’s Lula at G7 summit, blames scheduling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy played down the fact he did not meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan on Sunday and said it was likely because of scheduling.

Asked if he was disappointed the meeting did not happen, he told a news conference he thought it was more of a disappointment for the Brazilian leader.

“I think it disappointed him,” he said, smirking and drawing laughs from reporters.

Zelenskyy met an array of world leaders on the sidelines of the summit in the city of Hiroshima over the weekend on a trip seen as part of a push to court the “Global South” as Kyiv fends off Russia’s full-scale invasion.

