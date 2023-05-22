Kosovo must implement Serbia peace deal before it can join NATO: US senators

Kosovo must implement a Western-brokered peace deal with Serbia if it wants to achieve its goal of joining the NATO military alliance, two US senators visiting Pristina said on Monday.

US Democratic senators Chris Murphy, a member of the foreign relations committee, and Gary Peters, who sits on the armed services committee, urged the two countries to act quickly on the accord reached in March with European Union mediation. They are part of a congressional delegation visiting the Balkans.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The pathway (for Kosovo) to NATO and to the European Union runs through an agreement with Serbia. That’s a hard fact,” Murphy told journalists at the US embassy in Pristina.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, is not recognized as a state by four NATO members: Romania, Spain, Greece and Slovakia.

Murphy said the four could be convinced to accept Kosovo in NATO if differences with Serbia were settled. “It is dependent on this agreement being done and implemented,” he said.

Despite a deal in March to normalize relations, there has been no progress on the ground especially in northern Kosovo where some 50,000 Serbs still do not accept Kosovo’s statehood.

Washington is Kosovo’s main supporter, both politically and financially. There are currently around 4,000 NATO troops in Kosovo, of whom 600 are from the United States to maintain the fragile peace.

Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognize Kosovo’s independence, and Moscow has blocked the country’s bid to become a member of the United Nations. Belgrade still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

Read more: USAID chief Power heads to Serbia, Kosovo to lower tensions