Russia enacts ‘anti-terror regime’ after Ukrainian group makes cross-border incursion

Russia’s authorities introduced on Monday an “anti-terror regime” in the Belgorod region after Moscow accused a Ukrainian “sabotage” group of launching an attack after crossing over into Russian territory from Ukraine.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said: “For the purposes of ensuring the security of citizens in the Belgorod Region, the legal regime of a counter-terror operation establishing special measures and temporary restrictions has been introduced in the Belgorod Region from today.”

He added that for the duration of the anti-terror regime various measures and restrictions have been introduced, including: individuals’ identity checks and the suspension of the operation of hazardous production facilities and organizations using explosive, radioactive, chemical and biologically dangerous substances.

Russian officials claimed that the Ukrainian “sabotage” group launched an attack which resulted in wounding three people. Ukraine officials denied any involvement with the group and said that instead that Russian citizens aiming for regime change in Moscow were behind the incursion.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said: “Measures were underway to drive out the Ukrainian saboteurs from Russian territory and destroy them and that Russia had sufficient forces and capabilities in that area.”

Peskov added that the goal of the Ukrainian sabotage attack is “to divert attention from the Bakhmut area and reduce to a minimum the political effect from the loss of Artyomovsk by the Ukrainian side.” Moscow has claimed to have captured the city of Bakhmut after over 8 months of fighting, but Kyiv says Russians have not seized it completely and that fighting for the city is still ongoing.

