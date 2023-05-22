Theme
U.S. President Joe Biden makes a statement about the U.S. midterm elections during his visit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Joe Biden makes a statement about the U.S. midterm elections during his visit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 13, 2022. (Reuters)

US President Biden, House Speaker McCarthy to speak again Monday over US debt talks

US President Joe Biden on Sunday struck an upbeat tone about his conversation with House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the federal debt ceiling and averting a US default, and said the two would speak again on Monday.

“It went well,” the Democratic president told reporters as he arrived back at the White House after a three-day meeting with fellow Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima, Japan. “We’ll talk tomorrow.”

Just 10 days remain before the US Treasury expects to start running out of money, unless Congress acts to raise the debt limit, which would trigger an unprecedented default that could upend the global economy.

