Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Wagner mercenary group fighters wave flags of Russia and Wagner group on top of a building in an unidentified location, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image obtained from a video released on May 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Wagner mercenary group fighters wave flags of Russia and Wagner group on top of a building in an unidentified location, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image obtained from a video released on May 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Wagner Group trying to buy, route weapons through Mali to help Russia

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s Wagner Group is trying to buy weapons from foreign suppliers and route these weapons through Mali for later use in the Russian war on Ukraine, a State Department official said Monday.

“Wagner is trying to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, including by working through third-party countries where it has a foothold,” State Department Spokesman Matt Miller said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Miller said there were no indications that these acquisitions had been finalized or executed. “But we are monitoring the situation closely,” he added, pointing to US sanctions on entities and individuals across multiple continents that support Wagner’s military operations.

The mercenary group has been working hard to increase its influence across the African continent in recent years.

CIA chief Bill Burns visited Libya earlier to reportedly discuss, among other topics, the issue of the Wagner fighters in the country.

Read more: Ex-US commander predicts ‘disaster’ for Wagner chief, his men in Bakhmut within days

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size