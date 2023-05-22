Wagner Group trying to buy, route weapons through Mali to help Russia

Russia’s Wagner Group is trying to buy weapons from foreign suppliers and route these weapons through Mali for later use in the Russian war on Ukraine, a State Department official said Monday.

“Wagner is trying to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, including by working through third-party countries where it has a foothold,” State Department Spokesman Matt Miller said.

Miller said there were no indications that these acquisitions had been finalized or executed. “But we are monitoring the situation closely,” he added, pointing to US sanctions on entities and individuals across multiple continents that support Wagner’s military operations.

The mercenary group has been working hard to increase its influence across the African continent in recent years.

CIA chief Bill Burns visited Libya earlier to reportedly discuss, among other topics, the issue of the Wagner fighters in the country.

