Wagner forces will leave Bakhmut from May 25 to June 1: Wagner founder
The founder of Russia’s Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that Wagner forces will leave Bakhmut, the Ukrainian city that it successfully took on Saturday after a months-long battle, from May 25 until June 1.
