‘Counter-terrorism operation’ in Russia’s Belgorod region continues: Governor

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said on Tuesday the “counter-terrorism operation” in the region was ongoing, with the defense ministry and law enforcement agencies continuing “to clean up” the territory on the border with Ukraine.

“On the situation in the Graivoron district: the cleaning of the territory by the Ministry of Defence together with law enforcement agencies continues,” the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I now appeal to the residents of the Graivoron district, who ... temporarily left their homes, it is not possible to return yet.”

Gladkov said one woman died during the evacuation on Monday and reportedly two people were wounded but Russian security forces have not been able to reach them.



Gladkov also said that several drones struck Belgorod overnight.



The drones struck houses and a government building but did not result in casualties or deaths, Gladkov wrote on Telegram.



Read more:

Russia enacts ‘anti-terror regime’ after Ukrainian group makes cross-border incursion

Ex-US commander predicts ‘disaster’ for Wagner chief, his men in Bakhmut within days

Governor of Russia’s Belgorod says Ukrainian ‘sabotage group’ crossed border