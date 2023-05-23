Author Salman Rushdie says he is writing again after attack

British author Salman Rushdie said Tuesday he was back at his writing desk after being repeatedly stabbed at an event last year in the United States.
Rushdie returned to Britain to be formally invested as a “Companion of Honor” -- an exclusive royal accolade whose ranks are capped at 65 members.
Speaking after the ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London, the 75-year-old writer said it “took a while” but that he had resumed working.
Asked when he expects to complete his next book, he said: “Oh, I’ll let you know.”
The award-winning novelist, a naturalized American who has lived in New York for 20 years, lost sight in one eye after being repeatedly stabbed on stage last August while speaking at an arts center.
In February, around the release of his latest novel “Victory City,” the writer said in his first interview since the attack that he had faced a lot of difficulty writing and was suffering from post-traumatic stress.
Wearing glasses with a black lens over his right eye, Rushdie said at Windsor that it was a “great honor” to be recognized for a “lifetime” of work, following his investiture by Princess Anne.
The “Midnight’s Children” author was awarded a British knighthood in 2007.
Rushdie has been the victim of repeated death threats and attempts on his life since the publication of his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses,” which was declared blasphemous by Iran’s supreme leader.
