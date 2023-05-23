Theme
People stand outside the Maiden Pharmaceuticals plant that was sealed by the Indian government officials in 2022, in Sonipat in the northern state of Haryana, India, February 2, 2023. In October 2022, the deaths of more than 70 Gambian children from Acute Kidney Injury were linked by global health officials to cough syrups made in India by Maiden Pharmaceuticals and contaminated with ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Indian cough syrups to be exported only after mandatory testing

Reuters
Published: Updated:
India will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory, a government notice showed on Tuesday, after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan.

Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice dated May 22 and shared by the health ministry on Tuesday.

“Cough syrup shall be permitted to be exported subject to the export sample being tested and production of certificate of analysis,” the notice issued by the trade ministry showed.

Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year, denting the image of India’s $41 billion pharmaceutical industry.

Reuters reported last week that India was considering a change to its pharmaceutical industry policy, including increased testing of cough syrups as well as of raw materials for drugs.

