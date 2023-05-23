Indian cough syrups to be exported only after mandatory testing

India will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory, a government notice showed on Tuesday, after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan.
Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice dated May 22 and shared by the health ministry on Tuesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Cough syrup shall be permitted to be exported subject to the export sample being tested and production of certificate of analysis,” the notice issued by the trade ministry showed.
Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year, denting the image of India’s $41 billion pharmaceutical industry.
Reuters reported last week that India was considering a change to its pharmaceutical industry policy, including increased testing of cough syrups as well as of raw materials for drugs.
Read more:
India’s drug regulator proposes testing cough syrups before export
Indian cough syrup: mystery middleman could be new clue
Indian maker of syrup linked to death of children in Uzbekistan halts production
-
WHO issues alert over Indian cough syrups blamed for deaths in UzbekistanThe World Health Organization has issued an alert warning against the use of two Indian cough syrups blamed for the deaths of at least 20 children in ... World News
-
Indonesia families sue government over tainted cough syrup deaths, injuriesA dozen Indonesian families whose relatives died or were injured after consuming tainted cough syrups have sued the government and companies accused ... World News
-
Indonesia bans Indian cough syrup material linked to Gambia child deathsIndonesia on Saturday banned ingredients linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia from cough syrups in the Southeast Asian country as it ... World News