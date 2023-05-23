Theme
Cars move on Lenin street, named after the Soviet State founder Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, in Bryansk on March 3, 2023. Moscow on March 2 claimed that Ukrainian saboteurs crossed into southern Russia and killed two civilians, an allegation denied by Kyiv as a deliberate provocation. President Vladimir Putin called the attackers "terrorists" and the FSB security service said it had pushed the attackers back. Villages in the Bryansk region along the border with Ukraine have reported several cases of shelling from the Ukrainian side since the conflict began but the incident would be a rare instance of fighting inside Russia itself. Cars move on Lenin street, named after the Soviet State founder Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, in Bryansk on March 3, 2023. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia evacuates civilians from villages along border with Ukraine amid skirmishes

AFP
Civilians from nine Russian villages along the border with Ukraine have been evacuated from their homes amid skirmishes between Russian forces and a Ukrainian “sabotage” group, a regional official said Tuesday.

“Clean-up work is continuing in the affected areas,” the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, said, adding that residents of nine settlements in the region have “been moved out.”

