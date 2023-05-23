Russia evacuates civilians from villages along border with Ukraine amid skirmishes

Civilians from nine Russian villages along the border with Ukraine have been evacuated from their homes amid skirmishes between Russian forces and a Ukrainian “sabotage” group, a regional official said Tuesday.



“Clean-up work is continuing in the affected areas,” the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, said, adding that residents of nine settlements in the region have “been moved out.”



