Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be an aerial attack of Russian armed forces against Ukrainian militants in the Belgorod region, at an unknown location, in this image taken from handout footage released May 23, 2023. (Reuters)
A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be an aerial attack of Russian armed forces against Ukrainian militants in the Belgorod region, at an unknown location, in this image taken from handout footage released May 23, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia says one killed after border region attack

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia said Tuesday that one resident of the Belgorod region, which saw an armed group penetrate its border from Ukraine, had been killed by Kyiv’s forces.

“To our great regret, we do have casualties. A peaceful civilian -- a resident of the settlement of Kozinka, died at the hands of Ukrainian forces. Our most sincere condolences go to all their relatives and loved ones,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Advertisement

Read more:

Russia: Cross-border attack has been crushed, over 70 Ukrainian nationalists killed

Russia attacks Ukraine’s Dnipro: Officials

Wagner Group trying to buy, route weapons through Mali to help Russia: US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size