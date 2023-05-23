Russia says one killed after border region attack

Russia said Tuesday that one resident of the Belgorod region, which saw an armed group penetrate its border from Ukraine, had been killed by Kyiv’s forces.

“To our great regret, we do have casualties. A peaceful civilian -- a resident of the settlement of Kozinka, died at the hands of Ukrainian forces. Our most sincere condolences go to all their relatives and loved ones,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

