Broken electricity wires are seen in a front of house damaged during a Russian military attack in the village of Novooleksandrivka, in Kherson region, Ukraine, on November 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian villages bordering Ukraine face power outage after drone attack: Governor

Three villages in Russia’s Kursk region bordering Ukraine were left without power on Tuesday after a drone dropped explosives on an electrical substation, the region’s governor said.

“Repair crews are currently carrying out restoration work. None of the residents were injured,” governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Russian regions near the Ukrainian border have repeatedly reported drone strikes on their civilian infrastructure.

Moscow says Kyiv is directly responsible for attacks inside its territory, but Ukraine denies this.

