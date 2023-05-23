Theme
This undated photo released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) at the office building of the WPK Central Committee in Pyongyang. (AFP)
US issues fresh North Korea sanctions targeting cyber

Reuters
The United States on Tuesday issued new North Korea-related sanctions against four organizations and one individual involved in hiding funds and malicious cyber activities, the Treasury Department said.

One individual, Kim Sang Man, and the North Korea-based Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company were designated jointly by the United States and South Korea in relation to their IT worker activities, Treasury said.

The other three groups -- 110th Research Center, Pyongyang University of Automation and the Technical Reconnaissance Bureau -- had been previously sanctioned by South Korea for engaging in cyber operations and illicit revenue generation that support the North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction programs, Treasury said.

“Today’s action continues to highlight North Korea’s extensive illicit cyber and IT worker operations, which finance the regime’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs,” Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement.

