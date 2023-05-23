Zelenskyy visits troops on frontlines in eastern region of Donetsk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday visited Ukrainian troops on the frontline in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russian forces have concentrated their efforts to capture territory.



“On his return from a foreign visit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Vugledar-Maryinka defence line in Donetsk region,” the presidency said in a statement.



Ukrainian troops held back Russian forces around Vugledar during Moscow’s winter offensive that gave the Kremlin only limited gains in the battle-scarred Donetsk region.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The presidency said that Zelenskyy had been with senior officials responsible for ground forces along that section of the frontline and also handed out awards.



“Every day on the battlefield, Ukrainian marines prove that they are a powerful force that destroys the enemy, liberates Ukrainian land and performs the most difficult tasks in the most difficult conditions,” Zelenskyy said.



“And we need more of this force. So, from today, we are significantly increasing the potential of the marines and creating a marine corps,” Zelenskyy said.



Zelenskyy said new brigades will be formed and provided with modern equipment and weapons, according to the statement.



The Ukrainian leader made the trip after returning from the G7 summit in Japan and after addressing the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.



Read more:

Ukraine says it still controls part of Bakhmut, fighting decreases in city

Advertisement

‘Counter-terrorism operation’ in Russia’s Belgorod region continues: Governor

Brazilian President says he was ‘upset’ for not meeting Zelenskyy at G7 summit