Bangladesh PM says ‘very much sure’ country able to repay IMF loan
The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday she is confident that the country will be able to meet its commitments to the International Monetary Fund.
“The IMF only assists countries that can repay the loans they are taking.. Bangladesh is in a position that yes, we took the loan as long as we need it, and yes I am very much sure that definitely we are able to use the loan for our progress and side by side we are able to pay it back,” Hasina said at the Qatar Economic Forum, organized by Bloomberg.
The PM added that Bangladesh would buy oil from Russia if the price was appealing.
