Biden to host Danish PM on June 5

US President Joe Biden will host Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for talks on June 5, the White House said Tuesday, as the Scandinavian country mulls providing fighter jets for Ukraine.

The visit will serve to “further strengthen the deep and enduring ties between the United States and Denmark,” the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two leaders will “discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression,” the statement added.

NATO member Denmark is part of an international coalition set up recently to provide fighter jets to the Ukrainian army, including US-made F-16 aircraft, as Kyiv prepares for a major counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Denmark is in the process of replacing its F-16 fleet with F-35 planes and has already committed to training Ukrainian pilots.

But Copenhagen has not yet indicated whether it will be among those countries that will deliver the jets.

Biden and Frederiksen will also talk about energy security, climate change and other global issues, according to the White House.

Read more:

Biden nominates Air Force general to lead NSA, Cyber Command

White House takes new steps to study AI risks, determine impact on workers

Top US Senator, Biden working to address China ban on Micron chips