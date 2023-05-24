Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Close view of the traffic and the repair work on the Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea October 12, 2022. (Reuters)
Close view of the traffic and the repair work on the Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, on October 12, 2022. (Reuters)

Crimean Bridge re-opens after closing for several hours for drills: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar was reopened on Wednesday after being closed for several hours for “exercises,” an official from Crimea’s Russian-backed administration said.

It was not clear what was meant by exercises. A local radio station posted a video on YouTube, which Reuters could not verify, showing white smoke billowing from the main central span of the bridge, and more smoke rising from one of the approaches to the bridge.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 12-mile (19-km) road and rail bridge was damaged by an explosion last October, in an attack that the Kremlin said had been orchestrated by Ukrainian security forces. Ukraine did not claim responsibility.

Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, but is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.

Read more:

Russian forces enhance positions at Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Report

Advertisement

Drone attacks target Belgorod region bordering Ukraine after incursion: Official

Russia says repels Ukrainian incursion attempt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size