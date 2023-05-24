Theme
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a news conference, after the results of the Upper House elections, at the party headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Japan has no plans to join NATO, PM Kishida says amid talks of Tokyo office opening

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance’s plan to open a liaison office in Japan.

Kishida’s comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the US-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

“I am not aware of any decision made” at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.

