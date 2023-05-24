Nouriel Roubini warns US-China cold war runs risk of confrontation after G7 Summit
Nouriel Roubini warned the US and China are headed down a path of confrontation after a Group of Seven summit in Japan.
The chairman of Roubini Macro Associates, who has a track rec-ord of predicting doom, said the “cold war between the US and China is going to get colder.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Speaking on Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, he warned the standoff may eventually ripple through markets by slowing economic growth and boosting commodity prices.
G-7 leaders used a summit this month in Hiroshima, Japan to discuss how to tackle China collectively. They agreed to strive for “constructive and stable relations even as they pushed ahead with steps to reduce dependence on Beijing for critical supply chains.”
“There’s not going to be any thaw between the US and China,” Roubini said. “The Chinese reaction to this G-7 summit is that Europe, US, and Japan and others are ganging up against China.”
Roubini singled out the threat of a “geopolitical depression” among the biggest risks facing markets, pointing to the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of escalation between Iran and Israel.
When asked about negotiations over raising the US debt ceiling, Roubini said failure to reach a deal may have a devastating effect.
“They may get to the last hour before there’s an agreement, or it’s possible they don’t reach an agreement,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, then the market is going to crash.”
Read more:
China calls on US to bring relations between both countries back on track
China conveys ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 communique
China represents greatest security challenge, UK’s Sunak says at G7
-
China says NATO’s plan for Japan office not welcome in Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region does not welcome NATO’s plan to open a liaison office in Japan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press ... World News
-
China’s new ambassador to US says relations face ‘serious’ challengesChina’s new ambassador to the US said the relationship between the world’s two biggest economies is facing “serious difficulties and challenges.”“We ... World News
-
Top US Senator, Biden working to address China ban on Micron chipsThe US Senate’s top Democrat said on Tuesday that he and President Joe Biden’s administration were engaging allies and businesses to address China’s ... World News
-
China calls on US to bring relations between both countries back on trackChina’s foreign ministry on Monday urged the United States to have the right understanding of China, meet it halfway and bring bilateral relations ... World News
-
China summons Japan ambassador over ‘smear’ campaign at G7 summitChina Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over “hype around China-related issues” at the Group ... World News
-
China represents greatest security challenge, UK’s Sunak says at G7China represents the world’s greatest challenge to security and prosperity, but other leading economies should not seek to fully decouple from it, ... World News
-
China conveys ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 communiqueChina on Saturday expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with a communique issued by G7 leaders that took aim at Beijing on issues including the South ... World News
-
Russia’s Lavrov says G7 decisions aim at ‘double containment’ of Russia and ChinaRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that decisions taken by the Group of Seven countries at their summit in Japan were aimed at ... World News