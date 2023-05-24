Russian navy’s newest nuclear submarine will head to permanent base in August: Agency

The Russian navy’s newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine will move to a permanent base in the Kamchatka Peninsula in August, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, as Moscow steps up its Pacific military presence.



The Generalissimo Suvorov, which entered service at the end of 2022, carries up to 16 nuclear-tipped Russian Bulava missiles, each of which can carry more than one nuclear warhead.



“The submarine Generalissimo Suvorov will make an inter-naval transition from the Northern Fleet [in the Arctic] to the Pacific Fleet in August,” the state TASS news agency reported, citing a source close to the military department. “The transition will be carried out along the Northern Sea Route, including in a submerged position.”



Russia has been boosting defenses in its vast far eastern regions bordering Asia-Pacific, accusing the US of expanding its presence there and raising security concerns in Japan and across the region.



The Generalissimo Suvorov is meant to bolster the Russian Pacific Fleet’s force of nuclear-powered submarines at the Rybachiy submarine base on the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russian agencies reported earlier.



The submarine is the sixth vessel of the Russian Borei class of smaller and stealthier submarines, Russian agencies have reported. They will replace the country’s previous generations of ballistic missiles submarines.

