Russia Ukraine conflict
Russian official: F-16 jets supplied to Ukraine would be ‘legitimate target’
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that any US-built F-16 fighter jets that were supplied to Ukraine would be a “legitimate target” for Moscow, the RIA news agency reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
NATO says training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets does not make it party to conflict
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement