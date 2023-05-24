Theme
A US Air Force F-16 takes off during a training exercise. (Reuters)
A US Air Force F-16 takes off during a training exercise. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian official: F-16 jets supplied to Ukraine would be ‘legitimate target’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that any US-built F-16 fighter jets that were supplied to Ukraine would be a “legitimate target” for Moscow, the RIA news agency reported.

