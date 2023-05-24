Swiss court acquits Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on charges of rape, sexual coercion
Swiss academic and Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted of charges of rape and sexual coercion against a woman, under a Geneva court ruling announced on Wednesday.
The charge made by the unnamed Swiss woman, a convert to Islam, related to an alleged incident in a Geneva hotel in 2008.
Ramadan had denied the charges.
Ramadan, 60, is a grandson of Hasan al-Banna, athinker and activist who founded the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.
