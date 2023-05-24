Swiss court acquits Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on charges of rape, sexual coercion

Swiss academic and Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted of charges of rape and sexual coercion against a woman, under a Geneva court ruling announced on Wednesday.



The charge made by the unnamed Swiss woman, a convert to Islam, related to an alleged incident in a Geneva hotel in 2008.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ramadan had denied the charges.



Ramadan, 60, is a grandson of Hasan al-Banna, athinker and activist who founded the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.



Read more:

Former US President Trump to be ordered not to disclose evidence in hush money case

Advertisement

Prosecutor seeks 3 years jail for rape-accused scholar Ramadan

Guyana girls dorm fire that killed 19 was intentionally set by student: Official