FILES) This file photo taken on April 25, 2010 shows Muslim French intellectual Tariq Ramadan participating in a conference untitled living together at El Arhama mosque in Nantes, western France. Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan denied on November 6, 2017 the allegations of sexual misconduct against teenage girls and announced he will press charges. Two French women in the past month have filed rape charges against the 55-year-old, born in Switzerland, while further allegations of sexual misconduct against teenage girls in the 1980s and 1990s have emerged in the Swiss media. JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD / AFP
A file photo of Tariq Ramadan. (AFP)

Swiss court acquits Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on charges of rape, sexual coercion

Reuters, Geneva
Published: Updated:
Swiss academic and Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted of charges of rape and sexual coercion against a woman, under a Geneva court ruling announced on Wednesday.

The charge made by the unnamed Swiss woman, a convert to Islam, related to an alleged incident in a Geneva hotel in 2008.

Ramadan had denied the charges.

Ramadan, 60, is a grandson of Hasan al-Banna, athinker and activist who founded the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.



