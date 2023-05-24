UK’s Interior Minister Suella Braverman in the clear over speeding claims

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman will not face a potentially career-ending ethics investigation into her handling of a speeding ticket received last summer, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Sunak said he had consulted his ethics adviser over the case and concluded that the allegations “do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code.”

Braverman -- a Brexit hardliner criticized for her tough stance on immigration -- faced calls to be investigated after asking civil servants to set up a one-to-one driving awareness course, instead of taking penalty points on her license.

Opposition politicians claimed she may have breached the ministerial code of conduct by requesting non-political civil servants to help deal with a private matter.

Braverman, who is in charge of law enforcement, wrote to Sunak saying: “I sought to explore whether bespoke arrangements were possible, given my personal circumstances as a security-protected minister.

“I recognize how some people have construed this as me seeking to avoid sanction -- at no point was that the intention or outcome.

“I deeply regret that my actions may have given rise to that perception, and I apologize for the distraction this has caused,” she added.

While Sunak concluded that Braverman should not face a formal probe, he did tell his interior minister that “a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety.”

The Sunday Times broke the story this weekend while Sunak was at the G7 leaders’ summit in Japan. On his return, he told MPs that he wanted the case examined “properly” and “professionally.”

Braverman, who ended up taking the fine and points on her license, resigned under previous prime minister Liz Truss for using her personal email to send an official document to a colleague.

Read more:

Sunak’s challenge among Conservatives laid bare as Braverman stakes claim to top job

UK scraps deadline to ditch European Union laws

UK Home Secretary Braverman to have ‘discretion’ on deportation rulings from EU