Wagner chief uses cross-border attack on Belgorod to lash out at top brass

The chief of Russia’s mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, used the attack on Russian border region Belgorod by alleged Ukrainian nationalists as yet another opportunity to publicly assail the Russian defense ministry and criticize top brass for failing to protect the country’s borders.

Russia claims that large groups of Ukrainian militants crossed over the border in the Belgorod region, attacking various sites and prompting officials to order an evacuation. Russian officials announced that more than 70 militants were killed or pushed out as part of what the authorities labelled a “counter-terrorism” operation.

On the other hand, Ukraine denied having played any role in the cross-border attack. Kyiv, instead, pointed the finger of the blame at two anti-Kremlin armed groups that claim to have Russian volunteers fighting on Kyiv’s side against Moscow.

Despite the fact that neither account of the events that unfolded in Belgorod could be independently verified, the incident will serve as the most serious incursion into Russian borders since President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Prigozhin used the Belgorod attack as another opportunity to lash out at top defense officials, who he has been publicly feuding with for the past few months.

He said in an audio message on Telegram that he had previously offered to train fighters in the Belgorod and Kursk border regions, however, defense minister Sergei Shoigu told him at the time not to “meddle” where he was not needed and that the Russian army was fully capable of defending the borders.

The Wagner chief said: “I believe it was the border services who fearlessly and responsibly stood up to this sabotage group. But where the military was when the sabotage group stormed in — that’s an important question that should be addressed to the military leadership.”

He added: “As far as I know, the military department is not bothering with strengthening our borders.”

Prigozhin also attacked the governments of the border regions. He said: “There is a lack of management and public funding has been slashed,” and that some government officials are “playing the fool.”

He added: “There is no governance, no desire, and no individuals who are ready to defend their country. I spoke about this many times in both the Belgorod and Kursk regions.”

