Azerbaijan’s president says there is real chance to normalize relations with Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday that there are serious grounds for normalizing relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.



Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads for three decades, fighting two wars over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.



In recent months, both sides have expressed increasing willingness to sign a permanent peace agreement, even as regular skirmishes have continued.

