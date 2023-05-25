China accuses US, allies of ‘disinformation campaign’ after hacking claim

China accused the United States and its allies of waging a “disinformation campaign” Thursday, after Washington, its Western partners and Microsoft said state-sponsored Chinese hackers had infiltrated critical US infrastructure networks.

“This is an extremely unprofessional report with a missing chain of evidence, this is just scissors-and-paste work,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

The allegations were “a collective disinformation campaign of the Five Eyes coalition countries”, she said.

In a report Wednesday, Microsoft highlighted Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean with a vital military outpost, as one of the targets of the allegedly Chinese state-backed hackers.

But, it said, “malicious” activity had also been detected elsewhere in the United States.

The stealthy attack – carried out by a China-sponsored actor dubbed “Volt Typhoon” since mid-2021 – enabled long-term espionage and was likely aimed at hampering the United States in the event of a conflict, it said.

The claims were echoed by the United States and its allies in the Five Eyes security alliance – Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom – accusations Beijing denied on Thursday.

The United States, Mao said, “was expanding new channels for disseminating disinformation.”

“But no change in tactics can alter the fact that the US is a hacker empire,” she said.

