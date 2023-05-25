China’s Ukraine envoy to visit Russia, hold talks with FM Sergey Lavrov

China’s Ukraine envoy Li Hui is due to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Friday, the Russian foreign ministry said.



“On May 26, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin is scheduled to meet with the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui,” a statement said. “On the same day, Li Hui will be received by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.”



