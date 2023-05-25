China-sponsored cyber entity targeting critical US infrastructure: NSA

The US National Security Agency (NSA) said on Wednesday that it has identified a Chinese state-sponsored cyber actor trying target networks across US critical infrastructure.

The NSA said other countries in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance have also issued similar advisories.

In a separate statement, Canada’s spy agency warned Canadians of a “significant threat from a state-sponsored cyber threat actor associated with” China.

