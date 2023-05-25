Japan scrambles jets after spotting Russian military planes over Pacific Ocean

Japan scrambled jet fighters after spotting Russian military planes over the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Japan on Thursday, the defense ministry said.



It detected one Russian information-gathering aircraft IL-20 flying round-trip from the Sea of Okhotsk to the Pacific and another IL-20 flying toward the waters near Sado Island before turning toward the continent, the ministry said.



