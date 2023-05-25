Theme
This handout photo taken on April 5, 2023 and released on April 6, 2023 by Japan’s Ministry of Defense shows the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong in Pacific Ocean waters, some 300 kms (186 miles) south of Okinawa prefecture. (AFP)
Japan scrambles jets after spotting Russian military planes over Pacific Ocean

Reuters
Japan scrambled jet fighters after spotting Russian military planes over the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Japan on Thursday, the defense ministry said.

It detected one Russian information-gathering aircraft IL-20 flying round-trip from the Sea of Okhotsk to the Pacific and another IL-20 flying toward the waters near Sado Island before turning toward the continent, the ministry said.

