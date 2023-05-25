Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this October 17, 2017 file photo, musician Tina Turner poses during a photo call to promote the launch of the musical “Tina”, in London. (AP)
In this October 17, 2017 file photo, musician Tina Turner poses during a photo call to promote the launch of the musical “Tina”, in London. (AP)

Legendary songstress Tina Turner has died at 83

AFP, New York
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Rock legend Tina Turner, the growling songstress who electrified audiences from the 1960s and went on to release hit records across five decades, has died at the age of 83, a statement announced Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” read the statement on the official Instagram page of the eight-time Grammy winner, who encountered fame first with husband Ike Turner, then as a wildly successful solo act after escaping the violent marriage.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.

“Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Media reports said the singer had died in Switzerland where she had been living in recent years.

The White House mourned the “massive loss.”

“That is incredibly sad news. Tina Turner was an icon, a music icon,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that she was personally “a huge fan.”

Read more:

Tina Turner reveals husband gave her kidney for transplant

Ed Sheeran sings, plays guitar to defend himself in court: Report

Rapper convicted in US over lobbying campaigns to Obama with Malaysian financier

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size