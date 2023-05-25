Russia claims to intercept two US Air Force bombers: TASS

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it scrambled fighter jets to escort two United States strategic bomber planes away from the Russian border as they flew over the Baltic Sea.

“The crew of the Russian fighter aircraft identified the aerial targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers,” it said in a statement.

The US aircraft did not cross the border and the fighter jets returned to their home airfield, it added.

