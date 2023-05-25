Russia’s FSB says detained two Ukrainian saboteurs planning to blow up power pylons
Russia’s security service on Thursday announced the arrest of two Ukrainians who it said had planned to target nuclear power plants in the country.
“A sabotage group from the Ukrainian foreign intelligence service... tried to blow up some 30 power lines of nuclear power plants in Leningrad and Kalinin” in early May with the aim of stopping the nuclear reactors at the plants, Russian news agencies quoted the FSB as saying in a statement.
