One of last four fugitives wanted for role in Rwanda genocide arrested in S.Africa

Fulgence Kayishema, one of the last four fugitives sought for their role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, has been arrested in South Africa, UN investigators said on Thursday.



“Yesterday afternoon, Fulgence Kayishema -– one of the world’s most wanted genocide fugitives -– was arrested in Paarl, South Africa in a joint operation,” the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

Advertisement

‘Hotel Rwanda’ director ‘excited’ to film new action movie in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM