South Korea’s domestically produced Nuri space rocket is on its launchpad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung County, South Korea, June 21, 2021. (Reuters)
South Korea's domestically produced Nuri space rocket is on its launchpad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung County, South Korea, June 21, 2021. (Reuters)

South Korea to launch homegrown space rocket

Reuters
Published: Updated:
South Korea will launch its homegrown Nuri space rocket at 18:24 p.m. (09:24 GMT) on Thursday, after the launch was cancelled a day earlier due to technical glitches, the science ministry said.

The third flight of the Nuri rocket would mark a major step in South Korea's nascent space program as the country seeks to be a key player in an intensifying race with its Asian neighbors.

The ministry called off a planned launch on Wednesday just hours before the launch time, citing technical problems, which an official said were due to communication errors that had been fixed after overnight work.

South Korea cancels third launch of homegrown rocket due to technical problems

