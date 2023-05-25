South Korea to launch homegrown space rocket

South Korea will launch its homegrown Nuri space rocket at 18:24 p.m. (09:24 GMT) on Thursday, after the launch was cancelled a day earlier due to technical glitches, the science ministry said.
The third flight of the Nuri rocket would mark a major step in South Korea's nascent space program as the country seeks to be a key player in an intensifying race with its Asian neighbors.
The ministry called off a planned launch on Wednesday just hours before the launch time, citing technical problems, which an official said were due to communication errors that had been fixed after overnight work.
