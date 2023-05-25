Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This undated photograph handed out by French military shows Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali. Russia has engaged in under-the-radar military operations in at least half a dozen countries in Africa in the last five years using a shadowy mercenary force analysts say is loyal to President Vladimir Putin. The analysts say the Wagner Group of mercenaries is also key to Putin's ambitions to re-impose Russian influence on a global scale. (French Army via AP)
File photo: This undated photograph handed out by French military shows Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali. (French Army via AP)

US imposes sanctions on chief of Wagner Group in Mali

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on the head of the Wagner Group in Mali, accusing the Russian private army of trying to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, and of working through Mali and other countries.

The US Treasury Department in a statement also accused Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov, who it described as the head of Wagner paramilitary units and its principal administrator based in Mali, of working in close coordination with Malian government officials to execute the group’s deployment in Mali.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Treasury’s sanctions against the most senior Wagner Group representative in Mali identify and disrupt a key operative supporting the group’s global activities,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

The move comes after State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday said that there were indications that Wagner has been attempting to purchase military systems from foreign suppliers and route those weapons through Mali.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday dismissed the US allegations as a “hoax” in a news conference and urged Washington to examine the effect of its own military exports.

Read more:

Russia will not win Ukraine war, ‘bloody’ days ahead: Top US general

Biden approves plan to train Ukraine pilots on F-16 fighter jets: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size