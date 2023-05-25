Ukraine: Russia’s Wagner units withdraw from Bakhmut outskirts but remain inside city

Russia has replaced its Wagner private military units with regular soldiers in the outskirts of Bakhmut but the group’s fighters remain inside the devastated city, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday.



Her comments appeared at least partially to confirm an announcement by Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin that his group had started withdrawing its forces from Bakhmut in east Ukraine and handing over its positions to regular Russian troops.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

Advertisement

Russia, Belarus sign document on deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Ukrainian reservoir island community submerged after Russian-occupied dam is damaged

Russia’s Wagner chief says nickname ‘Putin’s butcher’ more apt than ‘Putin’s chef’