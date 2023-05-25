Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian service member walks near residential buildings damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the front line town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva
A Ukrainian service member walks near residential buildings damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on April 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine: Russia’s Wagner units withdraw from Bakhmut outskirts but remain inside city

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia has replaced its Wagner private military units with regular soldiers in the outskirts of Bakhmut but the group’s fighters remain inside the devastated city, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday.

Her comments appeared at least partially to confirm an announcement by Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin that his group had started withdrawing its forces from Bakhmut in east Ukraine and handing over its positions to regular Russian troops.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Advertisement

Russia, Belarus sign document on deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Ukrainian reservoir island community submerged after Russian-occupied dam is damaged

Russia’s Wagner chief says nickname ‘Putin’s butcher’ more apt than ‘Putin’s chef’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size