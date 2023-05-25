Theme
Walls collapse at Sydney building hit by massive blaze. (Reuters)
Video: Massive fire engulfs large building in Australia’s Sydney

Reuters
Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a large multi-story building in central Sydney as emergency services cordoned off the area.

Television footage showed firefighters trying to put out the fire in a building close to Sydney's central railway station. A car parked nearby was also in flames.

“Terrible fire in Surry Hills in my electorate. Please stay safe and listen to instructions from emergency services,” lawmaker Tanya Plibersek said in a statement on Twitter.

Light rail services near the blaze were suspended until further notice, an update from New South Wales Transport said.

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Police said there were currently no reports of injuries.

Burning embers were also swept onto a balcony in a nearby building, the television footage showed.

The fire service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Ambulance declined to comment.

