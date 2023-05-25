Video: Massive fire engulfs large building in Australia’s Sydney

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a large multi-story building in central Sydney as emergency services cordoned off the area.

Television footage showed firefighters trying to put out the fire in a building close to Sydney's central railway station. A car parked nearby was also in flames.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Terrible fire in Surry Hills in my electorate. Please stay safe and listen to instructions from emergency services,” lawmaker Tanya Plibersek said in a statement on Twitter.

Light rail services near the blaze were suspended until further notice, an update from New South Wales Transport said.

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Police said there were currently no reports of injuries.

Burning embers were also swept onto a balcony in a nearby building, the television footage showed.

The fire service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Ambulance declined to comment.

Read more:

China ends import ban on timber from Australia

Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postpones trip

Missing Australian man attacked by shark presumed dead