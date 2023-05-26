Theme
In this Sunday, March 20, 2016 file photo, volunteers help migrants and refugees on a dinghy as they arrive on the shore of the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey. A Washington-based Syrian rights group filed on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 a case with the International Criminal Court calling for an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity by Greece for its treatment of refugees at its borders and in sprawling camps. (AP)

Albanian police arrest six Arab migrant traffickers for organizing illegal crossings

The Associated Press
Albanian police on Friday said they have arrested six migrant traffickers for allegedly organizing an illegal border crossing for people from Arab countries and opening fire on border police. No injuries were reported.

A police statement said that the traffickers were operating late Thursday in Morine village, close to the Kosovo border, 165 kilometers (around 100 miles) north of the capital, Tirana, where they were conducting “criminal activity assisting emigrants from third countries to cross the border illegally … in exchange for financial compensation.”

The traffickers responded with gunfire when they were asked to stop, police said.

Following hours of pursuit in coordination with neighboring Kosovo counterparts, five Syrians and one Algerian were arrested early Friday, police said, adding that another Algerian suspect is still at large.

They are accused of assisting migrants from Arab or Asian countries to illegally cross from Greece to Albania, Kosovo and Serbia, who then try to make their way to a Western European country. They also face charges of attempted murder for opening fire on border agents and illegal weapons possession.

If convicted on all charges, they face up to life in prison.

Albania isn’t a preferred route for migrants, but some try to use the tiny Western Balkan country to move toward Western Europe.

