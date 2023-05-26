Boris Johnson discussed Ukraine with Donald Trump: Spokesperson

Britain’s former prime minister, Boris Johnson, and US former President Donald Trump discussed Ukraine and “the vital importance of Ukrainian victory” on Thursday, Johnson’s spokesperson said on Friday.

Since being ousted as Britain’s prime minister last year, Johnson has been keen to forge a profile as one of Ukraine’s most ardent backers in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion and has been visiting the United States this week to speak to politicians about maintaining support for Kyiv.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A spokesperson for Johnson, who was once dubbed “Britain Trump” by the former president, said Johnson met Trump on Thursday “to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of Ukrainian victory.” There were no further details.

Read more:

Putin gave Biden $12,000 pen set months before Ukraine invasion

Boris Johnson cuts ties with lawyers after police referral

Ex-writer who sued Donald Trump seeks new damages for CNN comments