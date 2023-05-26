Dozens of Ukrainian strikes hit Russia’s Belgorod in past 24 hours: Governor

The southern Russian frontier region of Belgorod has been hit by dozens of Ukrainian strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said Friday.



The Belgorod region, hit by strikes throughout the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive, was this week the scene of an unprecedented two-day incursion from Ukraine, with Russia using troops and artillery to put it down.



Five districts were repeatedly attacked by drones, mortars and artillery and the village of Kozinka had been struck more than 130 times, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The attacks on the border region came as Kyiv said it was preparing for a major counteroffensive against Moscow’s forces.



Gladkov did not report casualties in the attacks.



He said the Graivoron district, where Russian troops fought off the incursion from Ukraine earlier this week, saw the worst attacks.



The border village of Kozinka had damaged pavements and roads, Gladkov said.



The village of Glotovo was hit by six shells, shattering windows of houses, Gladkov said. He added that “explosive devices” had been attached to a village shop and Soviet-era house of culture.



Local forces had shot down a drone and two missiles over the village, he said.



The Shebekinsky border district was shelled 35 times, Gladkov said. The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was hit by drones, mortars and artillery, he said.



Areas around the city of Belgorod, which has a population of around 330,000, came under fire 14 times, he said.



Russia earlier this week vowed an “extremely harsh” response to attacks on its soil.



Read more:

Russia will not win Ukraine war, ‘bloody’ days ahead: Top US general

Advertisement

Six drones shot down in Crimea, no casualties reported: Russian-backed head

Russia says warship Ivan Hurs attacked by Ukrainian speedboats in Black Sea