Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Former Pakistani Prime Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 17, 2023. (Reuters)Minister Imran Khan, center, leaves court after an appearance in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP)

Ex-PM Imran Khan, wife and party workers not allowed to leave Pakistan

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Pakistani authorities have placed former premier Imran Khan, his wife and dozens of party workers on a no-fly list, barring them from leaving the country, the latest crackdown in a stand-off with the government and the powerful military.

The government has imposed a temporary ban that can become permanent after an investigation into the nature of cases against them, Rana Sanaullah, interior minister, told reporters on Friday in Islamabad.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The South Asian nation has seen its political turmoil intensify as Khan’s supporters attacked army properties this month after a brief arrest of the leader.

The deepening political crisis is unfolding as Pakistan grapples with its worst economic distress in decades with default risks rising amid a stalled loan program with the International Monetary Fund.

The last few weeks have seen a sweeping crackdown by the government on Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek—e-Insaf with several top leaders now in prison and more than two dozen having quit the party.

Over 10,000 supporters have been arrested across the nation, according to Khan. Pakistan is also considering to ban his political party.

Pakistan’s military plans to try the protesters in military court with 16 individuals handed over to the army for trials on May 25.

The accused can face 3-14 years in jail under the army’s law, said Sanaullah.

Read more:

Pakistan hands over 33 pro-Imran Khan protesters ahead of military courts trial

Pakistan growth slows sharply as economic woes intensify, amid record inflation

Former Pakistan PM Khan says party officials pressured to quit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size