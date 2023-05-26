Pope Francis skipped audiences on Friday because of a fever, Vatican says

Pope Francis did not receive anyone in audiences on Friday because he has a fever, the Vatican said on Friday.



Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not provide any further details on the health of the 86-year-old Roman Catholic leader.



“Because of a fever, Pope Francis did not receive (anyone) in audiences this morning,” Bruni said in response to a reporter’s question on why none were listed on his daily schedule earlier in the day.



Francis spent five days in a Rome hospital at the end of March for bronchitis but recovered quickly following an infusion of antibiotics and returned to his duties, including a three-day trip to Hungary at the end of April.



He appeared to be fatigued at a meeting with students near the Vatican on Thursday afternoon.



Francis, who became pope 10 years ago, is missing part of one lung. It was removed when he was a young man in his native Argentina.



None of the pope’s scheduled events have been canceled and he is due to preside at a Mass marking Pentacost on Sunday in St. Peter’s Square.



It was not clear if he would hold private audiences on Saturday.



