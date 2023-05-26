Russia summons US diplomats to protest remarks about strikes on its territory
Russia said it summoned senior US diplomats to its foreign ministry on Friday to protest what it called “unacceptable remarks” by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan about “strikes on Russian territory.”
