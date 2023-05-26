Ukraine reports increased danger of missile strikes in Kyiv as defenses keep working

Military authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv reported an increased danger of Russian missile strikes in the early hours of Friday and said anti-aircraft defenses were working.

Russia has launched hundreds of rocket attacks against targets across Ukraine since last October, seeking to destroy critical infrastructure and other targets. In recent weeks Ukraine said it has knocked out most of the missiles.

“Increased missile danger! Air defenses are working in the region,” the Kyiv regional military administration said in a message on Telegram.

No details of possible damage were immediately available.

