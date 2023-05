Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard

The Taliban and Iran reportedly exchanged gunfire Saturday on the Islamic Republic’s border with Afghanistan, an advocacy group said, as tensions rise over water rights between the two nations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Neither Iranian state media nor Taliban-controlled media in Afghanistan acknowledged the fighting on the border of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province and the Afghan province of Nimroz.

The advocacy group HalVash, which reports on issues in the predominately Sunni province of Sistan and Baluchestan, quoted residents in the area describing the fighting as starting Saturday morning. The group put the fighting near the Kang district of Nimroz, saying some people in the area had been evacuated.

Videos posted online, purportedly from the area, included the crackle of machine gun fire in the distance.

The apparent clash comes as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this month warned the Taliban not to violate Iran’s water rights to the Helmand River. Raisi’s remarks represented some of the strongest yet over the long-running concerns about water in Iran.

Drought has been a problem in Iran for some 30 years, but has worsened over the past decade, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The Iran Meteorological Organization says that an estimated 97 percent of the country now faces some level of drought.

Read more:

US lawmakers see Afghanistan classified cable, dispute continues

Two pilots killed in Afghanistan military helicopter crash

Iran says ‘reserves’ right to take action on water dispute with Afghanistan