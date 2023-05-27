Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech to support his ruling party’s candidate in a local election, near a train station in Wakayama, Wakayama Prefecture, south-western Japan April 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. (Reuters)
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech to support his ruling party’s candidate in a local election, near a train station in Wakayama, Wakayama Prefecture, south-western Japan April 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. (Reuters)

Japan PM Kishida says willing to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un over kidnappings

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try and resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1960s and 1970s, media reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“I am determined to face Kim Jong Un directly myself, without any preconditions,” Kishida said at a gathering on the issue in Tokyo, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said. The Nikkei and Kyodo news agency carried similar reports.

Pyongyang admitted in 2002 to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades before. Five abductees and their families later returned to Japan, saying the others had died.

However, Tokyo believes 17 Japanese were abducted, and continues to investigate the fate of those who didn’t return, according to local media.

Read more:

US arrests two China govt. agents who paid bribes to disrupt Falun Gong movement

G7 officials to hold first meeting on AI regulation

US Navy says is investigating allegations of drug trafficking by sailors in Japan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size