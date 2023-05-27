Man arrested over Downing Street car collision faces indecent images charge

London police said on Saturday that a man arrested after a car collision into the gates of Downing Street, the site of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office, had been separately charged with making indecent images of children.



The 43-year-old appeared in court on Saturday in relation to the images and was remanded in custody to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on June 23, police said in a statement.



He had been taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after the Downing Street incident, in which no injuries were reported. Police said he had been released pending further investigation into that incident before giving details of the other charge.



London police reiterated the collision was not being treated as “terror-related” but said officers from its counter-terrorism wing were supporting its investigation.



Police placed a cordon outside Downing Street on Thursday after a vehicle approached the gate at a low speed. The main gate had appeared undamaged after the incident.



